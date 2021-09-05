Police officers assaulted while responding to Spinola Bay noise complaint

Three persons have been arrested after assaulting police officers who were responding to a noise complaint in Spinola Bay, St Julian’s.

The police said that on Saturday morning, at around 3:30 am, they received a complaint on loud music being played in the Spinola Bay area.

When arriving on the scene of the incident, police found a large group of people in the area, who were ordered to disperse and turn off the speakers, but failed to obey instructions.

As the police tried to confiscate the sound equipment, they were assaulted by the arrested individuals.

Two Venezuelan men, aged 31 and 24 years-old, and another Venezuelan woman aged 36, who all reside in Swieqi, were apprehended.

The two police officers were transferred to a medical centre, and were certified as suffering from light injuries.

The three individuals will be arraigned on Sunday morning in front of duty magistrate Charmaine Galea.