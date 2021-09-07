Two men injured in separate incidents

Two men were injured following two separate workplace incidents on Tuesday morning.

The first was a 24-year-old man from Somalia who fell from a height at the industrial estate in Hal Far at 9am.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where the man was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello was appointed to the inquiry.

The second incident was an Italian man who was grievously injured after getting trapped between a trailer, and the machinery he was working with at 7:40am in Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara.

The 56-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.