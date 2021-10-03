Two injured in Paola fight

Two men were injured during an altercation in Paola on Saturday evening.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Għajn Dwieli at around 8 pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the fight happened between four men, aged 47, 27, 68 and 85.

The police said a metal object was used during the fight.

After visiting the nearest health centre, the 47-year-old was certified as suffering from grievous injuries, while the 85-year-old was certified with light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.