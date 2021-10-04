Police intercept stolen cars at Freeport

The police have managed to intercept two stolen vehicles reported missing in Canada.

The vehicles were seized after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police requested the police’s assistance after they received information that the cars in question were headed to Malta before being transferred to Abu Dhabi.

After receiving the information, the police, together with Customs officials carried out inspections at three containers which were flagged by the port scanner.

The cars in question, two Lexus RX350, were found inside one of the containers.

In the other containers, a Ranger Rover Velar, a Ford Mustang GT and a Ford F150 were also found.

Police investigations are ongoing.