Drug finds and arrests made in Hamrun-Marsa raids

Police raided various establishments in Hamrun and Marsa, making various drug arrests.

Following several reports received by the Police in connection with irregularities taking place in Hamrun and Marsa, the District Police, Community Police, Drugs Squad, Rapid Intervention, Immigration and K9 jointly performed inspections inside bars in Triq Qormi and Triq Dun Nerik Cordina Pereza Hamrun and also inside a public garden in Marsa.

During these inspections, documents found on the persons inside these premises were checked and following searches some were found to be in possession of drugs, while establishment permits were also checked.

A number of sachets containing cannabis and synthetic drugs were found hidden in soil at the Marsa garden.