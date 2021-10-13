Man arrested on hold-up charges

A 36-year-old man from Żabbar has been remanded in custody after being charged with having held up a shop on 5 October this year.

Antonio Mangion pleaded not guilty to charges of having held two salesgirls against their will, injuring one and pointing an imitation firearm at them.

At a point during the robbery, Mangion changed his mind and left the shop, escaping in his father-in-law's car which he had parked nearby.

The prosecution told magistrate Nadine Lia that the accused had been identified from CCTV in the area.

Mangion's lawyer Matthia Felice requested bail, arguing that the weapon used was a fake. The prosecution objected to this request.

Police Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Sarah Zerafa, prosecuting, said they were of the opinion that there was a fear that Mangion would commit another offence whilst on bail and that there were several witnesses yet to testify in court, amongst them the victims and the accused's mother-in-law.

The defence stressed it was a moment of madness and that the accused was not a dangerous man. He had cooperated fully with the police and it was not his fault that the witnesses were not brought to testify upon his arraignment, added the defence.

Magistrate Nadine Lia denied bail, but urged the prosecution to summon its witnesses without delay.