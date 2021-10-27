More witnesses testify in Adrian Hillman case

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech heard more witnesses this morning in the case against the former Allied Group CEO, Adrian Hillman.

Hillman faces charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding Progress Press, making fraudulent gain, making a false declaration to a public authority and accepting bribes as a managing director of Allied Newspapers and Chairman of Progress Press.

Hillman is denying the charges.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the case. Mark Refalo, Stefano Filletti and Nicole Galea are defence counsel.

Inspector Joseph Xerri is prosecuting, aided by lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Andrea Zammit and Sean Xerri DeCaro from the Attorney General's office.

The case revolves around a new printing press purchased by Progress Press from Kasco, the company owned by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, when Allied Newspapers moved its operations to Mrieħel from Valletta.

The court has heard how the machinery was overvalued and the difference was allegedly pocketed by Schembri, Hillman and others.