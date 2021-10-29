Man charged with attempted murder after Marsa stabbing

A 45-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted murder over the stabbing of a Nigerian man on Wednesday.

Moubarak Mohammed Adam Altayeb from Sudan was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud, accused of carrying out the stabbing in a public garden in Marsa.

The police had been informed of a robbery in Triq is-Salib in Marsa and had discovered the Nigerian victim bleeding profusely from wounds to his hands.

The police said that the stabbing happened after the accused’s attempt to rob the victim met with resistance. After the stabbing, the aggressor fled the scene.

The victim gave police a description of the aggressor, who was arrested shortly afterwards in Marsa.

Two penknives were found on his person. CCTV footage captured the incident.

Legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop entered a not guilty plea but did not request bail.

The man was homeless and had told the court that he was unemployed.

Magistrate Mifsud commented that it was intolerable to have cases which create tension between communities and that there is a need to respect each other.

Police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and Community Police Officers who found the wounded man. When officers cornered the accused, he allegedly turned aggressive and disobeyed police orders.

The victim was given first aid and then taken to hospital where he was found to have been grievously injured.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Roderick Attard and Stephen Gulia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Etienne Savona.