Gozo lawyers end strike, back in court from Wednesday

Lawyers practicising in Gozo's court will return to the benches on Wednesday, after having been on strike for the past weeks. They had taken collective action on 30 September, after they appealed to the government to address various shortcomings.

“After a meeting with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, in the presence of the Chief Executive of Court Services Agency, Eunice Grech Fiorini, it was promised that at least two workers and a porter will be engaged in order to increase efficiency at the Gozitan court,” the lawyers said.

They said that although they expect more to be done, they acknowledge the reasonable progress. “The Gozo court is to the present day missing a court marshal and therefore we will keep on insisting that the court should have the same means and dignity as the Maltese court, as per law.”

They also mentioned that in the coming months, an official that is employed as a porter/messenger will retire, and they appealed for the replacement to be engaged in advance.