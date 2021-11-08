Marsa brawl leaves three injured, one serious

A fight in Marsa on Monday morning has left three men injured.

Police said they were informed of the fight at 3:30am when one of the men walked into the Hamrun police station and lost consciousness.

The other two men were later found injured near the Park and Ride.

The fight initially took place at the Triq is-Serkin.

All three men were hospitalised.

The men were identified as a 34-year-old Syrian, a 31-year-old Libyan and a 30-year-old Somali. The Syrian was seriously injured, while the others are still being assessed.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been appointed the Inquiry.