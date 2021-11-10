Pair charged with drug trafficking, money laundering

A man and a woman have been charged in court with drug trafficking and money laundering offences.

53 year-old Roderic Tanti from San Gwann and a 25 year-old woman from St. Paul’s Bay were arraigned before Magistrate Josette Demicoli earlier today. The woman’s name is subject to a court-imposed ban on publication for medical reasons.

The pair are accused of aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances which denoted that they were not for their personal use. They were arrested on November 8.

Both pleaded not guilty. Tanti was refused bail, whilst the other accused was released from arrest against a €7000 deposit and a €23,000 personal guarantee. She was also ordered to sign a bail book 4 times a week and observe a curfew.

The court also imposed a freezing order over the assets of the accused, in view of the charges.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Lianne Bonello and Christopher Ellul prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for Roderick Tanti. Lawyers Veronica-Anne Spiteri and Steven Tonna Lowell appeared for the woman.