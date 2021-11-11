Suspended sentence for keying inspector's BMW

A man who pleaded guilty to scratching a police inspector’s private car has been handed a nine-month suspended sentence after paying for repairs.

Justin Bartolo, 38, of Qormi, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for a year after pleading guilty to keying the inspector’s BMW, while it was parked in Tarxien.

CCTV footage showed Bartolo walking beside the car and scratching the paint along both sides.

The accused admitted to the crime, telling the court that he “made a mistake”. Before sentencing the accused, the court was informed by defence lawyer Edward Gatt that Bartolo had paid for repairs, amounting to €2,092.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, in the light of the payment, as well as the early guilty plea and the man’s clean criminal record, as well as his apology and clear remorse, sentenced Bartolo to 9 months jail, suspended for one year.

A restraining order in favour of the victim was also issued.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud was parte civile for Inspector Elton Taliana.