Customs intercepts two more stolen vehicles from Canada

Customs officials have intercepted two stolen vehicles from Canada and en-route to Abu Dhabi.

Two Ford F150 trucks hidden inside a 40-foot container were intercepted using the customs scanning equipment.

This is the latest in a string of interceptions by customs. To date, 25 containers with 44 stolen vehicles from Canada have been seized.

The Malta Police Force and the Canadian Authorities have been informed about the find and an investigation has been launched.

Customs’ efforts have helped Canadian Police file charges against nine persons suspected of being linked to violent car jackings.

Last month, Canadian Police recovered 88 stolen vehicles, 24 of which were seized by Malta Customs.