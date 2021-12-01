menu

Membrane layer falls three storeys in Mrieħel

luke_vella
1 December 2021, 11:40am
by Luke Vella

A 31-year-old man from Bormla fell from a three-storey height on Wednesday morning, while doing membrane work in Triq in-Negozju in Mrieħel.

The accident occurred at around 8am and the condition of the man is still not known.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said in a statement, it launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

More to follow

 

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
