Membrane layer falls three storeys in Mrieħel
Labourer doing membrane work at Triq in-Negozju in Mrieħel falls three storeys, condition is still unkown
A 31-year-old man from Bormla fell from a three-storey height on Wednesday morning, while doing membrane work in Triq in-Negozju in Mrieħel.
The accident occurred at around 8am and the condition of the man is still not known.
The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said in a statement, it launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
