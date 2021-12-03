menu

Police turn to public for help to find man wanted to appear in court

Police release photo and ask for help to locate a man wanted to appear in court

maltatoday
3 December 2021, 11:56am
by Staff Reporter
Merwar Elfetori Abdullah Ellafi is wanted by the police
Merwar Elfetori Abdullah Ellafi is wanted by the police

The police are asking the public for any information on Merwar Elfetori Abdullah Ellafi, who is wanted to appear in court.

In a message disseminated on social media, the police have asked people who may know the whereabouts of the man to send a private message or call police headquarters on 21224001 and quote number 8/2021.

Information can also be given anonymously.

