Police turn to public for help to find man wanted to appear in court

Police release photo and ask for help to locate a man wanted to appear in court
The police are asking the public for any information on Merwar Elfetori Abdullah Ellafi, who is wanted to appear in court.
In a message disseminated on social media, the police have asked people who may know the whereabouts of the man to send a private message or call police headquarters on 21224001 and quote number 8/2021.
Information can also be given anonymously.