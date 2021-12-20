Five jailed over 2020 Safi riots

Five men have been jailed after being found guilty of having participated in an uprising at the Safi Detention Centre last year.

The men - Ali Abdul Razak 23, from Sudan, Abrihema Giymay Mengisteab, 22, from Eritrea aged , Abdulrahman Abdulla Hamja, 20, from Somalia, Giddu Mahiok, 20, from Sudan, Abraham Hinstab, 37, from Eritrea and two minors, one aged 17 from Cameroon and the other aged just 15 from Eritrea – had been charged with participation in a riot and criminal damage in connection with the 18 September 2020 uprising at Safi, along with two other minors who were subsequently cleared.

Razak and Mengisteab alone were additionally accused of having caused grievous injuries to a Police Sergeant and a Constable while also having caused slight injuries to two other Police officers.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia observed that on the day of the riot the accused had made a hole in the dormitory ward wall and escaped through it.

A number of security officials stationed at the Centre, aided by Police and the RIU had tried to restrain them using pepper spray and rubber bullets, with some migrants retaliating by throwing rocks and iron bars, and by setting fire to several mattresses.

Several Police officers were injured in the riot. 27 migrants were later charged in connection with the riot.

Magistrate Farrugia said the court was “aware that the conditions in which the detainees at Hal Safi are held have been scrutinised several times, not only in the local and international media but also by international organs, and there had been negative criticisim in this regard. But the court observes that despite the fact that in the case at hand, two accused testified, neither of them felt the need to testify about the conditions in which they are being held or how long they had been detained there. Obviously, this court cannot take judicial notice of allegations without any form of admissible evidence according to law.”

The court sentenced Razak to 30 months imprisonment, Mengisteab to 18 months and Hamja, Hinstab and Mahiok to 12 months each.

Mengisteab was also condemned with a fine of €4,000 for his part in the uprising.

Police Inspector Janetta Grixti prosecuted.