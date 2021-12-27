Two hurt in Ta’ Qali car crash

Two women are severely injured following a car crash in Ta’ Qali on Sunday night.

According to police, the two victims are a 23-year-old woman from Tarxien and another 23-year-old woman from Paola.

They were driving along a road in the area on Sunday night when the two victims collided with a Ford car driven by an 18-year-old, causing the car to overturn.

Emergency services were called to the scene to give first aid. Officials from the Civil Protection Department helped take the victims out of the overturned car.

All three were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance for further care. The Ford driver suffered light injuries, but the Fiat driver and passenger were grievously hurt.

Police investigations are underway.