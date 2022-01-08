Car overturns in Rabat crash, 18-year-old passenger grievously injured

An 18-year-old female passenger landed in hospital in grevious injuries, after a car she was in crashed and overturned.

Police said the accident occurred at around 11am at Triq l-Imdina, in Rabat. From its preliminary investigations, it results a 25-year-old man from Mosta was driving a Volkswagen Bora, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a boundary wall, causing the car to overturn.

Members of the Civil Protection Department helped the driver and the two passengers out of the car, while a medical team assisted them on the spot.

An ambulance took the two female passengers, from Mosta, aged 18 and 51, to Mater Dei hospital. The 51-year-old got away with light injuries while the 18-year-old was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.