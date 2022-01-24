Five to be charged with abducting man in Rabat

Police will be arraigning five men on charges of having abducted a man and driving off with him in a van last Friday.

The men, who are understood to be between 21 and 26 years old, are to be accused of abduction, which occurred in Rabat. The victim reportedly managed to escape from the van as it headed towards Paola, and reported the crime at a nearby police station.

Police sources described the suspects as recidivists. The abduction is believed to be linked to other criminal activity and the men are expected to be facing other charges, including theft.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the police announced that the men would be arraigned at 7.30 pm before duty magistrate Charmaine Galea.