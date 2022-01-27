Man dies in Ta’ Qali work site accident

Updated at 9am with OHSA statement

A 40-year-old man from Għargħur has died in a workplace accident at the site of the new national park in Ta'Qali.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm. Police said that machinery overturned on two workers, with one of them subsequently falling down a narrow shaft.

The 40-year-old was certified dead at the scene.

The other worker, a 35-year-old, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment; his condition is unknown at this time.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Investigation underway - OHSA

Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said that the accident occurred when one of the workers fell a height of around six metres.

"The OHSA started investigating last night and will continue during the day. As the investigation is still ongoing, OHSA is not in a position to make other comments at this time," the authority said.