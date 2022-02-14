Man charged with setting car on fire while on bail for past arson attacks

A man, who was released from arrest last September over an alleged arson attack on a number of vehicles, has been remanded in custody after being arraigned in court this afternoon, on charges of setting another car on fire.

Inspector Mario Xiberras and Jeffrey Scicluna charged, before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras in connection with an arson attack on a Toyota in Cospicua during the early hours of January 19.

Inspector Xiberras told the court that after receiving reports of the arson of a Totyota in Triq Sant’ Anglu, police had gone to the scene. A magisterial inquiry was also set up, he said. “At the scene we immediately noticed the modus operandi was the same as two previous arson attacks…carried out by the accused.”

Police had requested mobile phone call profiles and examined CCTV footage which showed a Toyota Windy at the scene of the attack.

On February 9, another man had been arrested in connection with the attacks and had admitted complicity in the arson. He had also indicated the accused as his accomplice. The accused was arrested in Marsa after being identified from CCTV footage of the arson.

Cassar, 49, of Cospicua, pleaded not guilty to charges of arson, wilful damage to third-party property, breaching bail and recidivism. He told the court that he was unemployed.

In November 2020, Cassar had been charged with setting two other cars on fire in Qormi and Zebbug. He was subsequently released on bail in September 2021, against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. Today, the prosecution asked the court to order the seizure of Cassar’s €11,000 bail bond.

Despite the not guilty plea, lawyer Daniel Attard, defence counsel did not request bail at this stage. Cassar was remanded in custody.