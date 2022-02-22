Man admits to smashing doors at girlfriend's apartment after row

A construction contractor from Holland has been conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay damages after he pleaded guilty to smashing two doors at the Gzira apartment where he resides, following an argument with his girlfriend.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley arraigned 30-year-old construction contractor Gerardus Martinus Pacasse from Nijmegen, Holland before magistrate Lara Lanfranco this afternoon.

Pacasse, who appeared in the dock with his forearm in a cast, had smashed the door to the common areas and the door to the apartment, causing a total of €1,515 worth of damage inside the rented Gzira flat. He is understood to have injured himself when a pipe he tried to swing from, in a bid to escape the police, gave way. He was charged with criminal damage and wilfully disturbing good order and the public peace.

The court heard how the incident took place around noon on February 19 this year, after the Dutchman’s girlfriend had locked him out of the apartment during an argument.

Defence lawyer Jason Grima, informed the court that his client would be pleading guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Lanfranco gave the accused the opportunity to reconsider his admission, but the accused confirmed his guilty plea.

Inspector Ransley exhibited receipts documenting the cost of repairs. During his submissions on punishment, the inspector said the police officers who went to the scene had found extensive damage to both doors.

During his interrogation, the accused had explained to the police that he had fought with his girlfriend, who subsequently locked him out. “At the moment he has no access to the apartment,” added the inspector, who suggested a conditional discharge.

Grima agreed with the suggested punishment and confirmed the accused would pay the damages. “He was a little bit intoxicated, he lost his temper and is very sorry for what he has done. He is humbly requesting the court to apply the dispositions of the Probation Act. He is starting a business and needs a clean criminal record,” explained the lawyer.

Magistrate Lanfranco, having heard both sides’ submissions and in view of the accused’s admission, as well as his cooperation with the police, found him guilty and conditionally discharged him for six months. Pacasse was also ordered to pay for the damages within that period.

The court warned the man to keep the peace, before sending him on his way.