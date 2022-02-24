Transport Malta official arrested over sexual harassment claims

A Transport Malta official with close ties to the Labour Party has reportedly been arrested after several female co-workers claimed to have been sexually harassed by him.

Sources told MaltaToday that the arrested man is from Fgura and is being questioned over the allegations.

The arrest comes after independent candidate Arnold Cassola published an open letter to the Prime Minister, outlining what appears to be a systematic covering up of the official’s behaviour at the public authority.

In a curt reply to questions sent earlier today by this newsroom, Transport Malta confirmed “that the case has been reported to the police” and had no further comments to add.