Judge denies bail to Caruana Galizia murder suspect Jamie Vella

The man accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia is to remain in custody after a judge denied his request for bail.

Earlier today, Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, presiding the Criminal Court, heard submissions on the third bail request filed so far on behalf of Jamie Vella. Vella had been detained under preventive arrest for 13 months, said his lawyer Ishmael Psaila, arguing that this had not happened despite the prosecution citing fear of him tampering with evidence or absconding.

This argument was rebutted by lawyer George Camilleri representing the Attorney General’s office, who pointed out that it “had not happened precisely because Vella’s bail requests were always refused.”

Psaila submitted that the police had declared the investigation closed 13 months ago but that the Attorney General had told the court today that there were investigations still ongoing with regards to Vella.

The defence argued that it was unjust to keep Vella under arrest whilst other persons suspected of involvement in the crime were still outside. “Justice must be done with everyone, whoever the victim might be,” he argued.

Camilleri told the court that “nothing had changed” since Vella’s last bail request, to which Psaila replied that the passage of more time was a change in itself and that the AG’s reply was the only thing that hadn’t changed.

In a decree delivered from chambers this afternoon, the judge rejected the bail request, ordering Vella to remain in custody.