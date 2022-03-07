menu

20-year-old involved in Rabat crash on Saturday dies

Young man involved in traffic accident on Saturday dies at Mater Dei Hospital  

karl_azzopardi
7 March 2022, 4:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
The 20-year-old man who was involved in a car crash on Saturday, has died according to the police.

The young man was driving a Peugeot car at around 6:45 am, before crashing into a tree in Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa, Baħrija.

Following the crash, the car overturned, leaving the young man seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital, but died on Monday at Mater Dei.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case.   

