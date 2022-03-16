Police seize €400,000 worth of cocaine at the airport

Police from the anti-drug squad at the Malta International Airport and Customs Department arrested two women from Venezuela, found in possession of four kilos of cocaine, valued at around €400,000.

On Tuesday, two women, aged 18 and 29, were stopped by Customs officers upon arrival in Malta from Madrid.

They refused to cooperate after being told they would be searched, and suspicions grew when a Customs canine gave indications that they were carrying illicit substances. The women were arrested and found in possession of four kilos of cocaine.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are underway whilst the women are to be arraigned in court in the coming days.