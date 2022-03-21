Man accused of punching barman for refusing to serve more alcohol

A man has been charged over a drunken incident at a bar in Marsaxlokk yesterday, where he allegedly punched a bartender who refused to serve him more alcohol.

On Monday, Jonathan Caruana, 33, from Marsaxlokk, was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras by Inspector Doriette Cuschieri, charged with causing voluntary damage at the bar, slightly injuring barman, breaching the peace and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place. Caruana was also accused of being a recidivist and breaching bail conditions.

The inspector told the court how the Birzebbugia police station received a report about the incident at 7:30 pm yesterday. The accused had asked for a drink at the Marsaxlokk bar, but the bartender had refused because the accused was clearly already drunk.

She said that Caruana had responded by punching the bartender and damaging an outdoor umbrella canopy belonging to the establishment. The victim had also told the police that he had seen a weapon in Caruana’s hand.

Caruana pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was granted against a €2,500 deposit and €3,000 personal guarantee, with the court also ordering him to sign a bail book three times weekly, observe a curfew and to keep his distance from the bar in question.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the defendant.