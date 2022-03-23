One kilo of cocaine, €50,000 in cash seized by police in Ħal Far raid

Three people suspected of being behind a drug trafficking ring have been arrested over the manufacturing and trafficking of cocaine.

Police has received information a 51-year-old Italian man was making use of a building in Ħal Far for drug trafficking, and followed him on Monday evening. He was stopped in Marsaxlokk, and a search yielded of his person yielded around €10,000 in cash.

The police’s anti-drug squad searched the building in Ħal Far and found almost a kilogram of suspected cocaine. €40,000 in cash were also retrieved from the man’s residence in Żurrieq.

Another raid was also carried out at a private residence in Msida, where a 49-year-old man from the Dominican Republic and a 24-year-old Spanish woman were arrested. Apparatus related to cocaine manufacturing was also seized from the residence.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the case.

The three persons will be charged with drug trafficking, money laundering among other charges, and will be arraigned in court at around 3pm on Wednesday.

The investigations are being conducted by Inspectors Mark Mercieca, Marshall Mallia and Keith Mallan.