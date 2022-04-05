Man accused of attacking pregnant partner with broom handle

A 28-year-old man from Bormla has pleaded not guilty after being arraigned under arrest, accused of beating his pregnant partner with a broom handle.

The violent attack took place at the woman's home in Valletta, with the defence alleging that the man had been attacked with a pair of scissors.

The man, a delivery driver and security guard, whose name is subject to a court-imposed reporting ban, appeared before magistrate Gabriella Vella this afternoon, accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, causing slight injury and attacking his partner with whom he is expecting a child.

Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the police had been called to the scene by bystanders on 3 April, after the woman was seen running out of her home in Valletta, screaming and bleeding profusely from a head wound.

The man was taken into custody, he said, where he had told the police he had acted in self defence as the woman had attacked him with a pair of scissors during an argument. The accused had also suffered slight injuries, his defence lawyer told the court.

The couple have children between them and are expecting another child, the court heard.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused and requested bail, with the prosecution objecting due to the risk of the accused tampering with evidence. The parties were still communicating, said the inspector, pointing out that the defendant was also accused of breaching previous bail conditions.

Zarb said the man would be residing with his mother if bail were to be granted. The mother took the witness stand to confirm this and provide her address, which is also in Bormla.

The defence also submitted that no protection orders had been imposed and the breach of bail still had to be proven.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, after hearing the submissions, upheld the request for bail, releasing the man from arrest, on condition that he does not contact prosecution witnesses, signs a bail book three times a week and resides with his mother. He was forbidden from entering the street in Valletta where his partner resides.

Bail was secured by a €1,000 deposit together with a personal guarantee of €5,000.

A protection order in favour of the woman was also imposed.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.