Woman, 64, dies after construction site fall

The woman was certified dead at the site of the accident, after falling a height of around one storey at a Marsa construction site

karl_azzopardi
15 May 2022, 4:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 64-year-old woman has died after falling a height of around one storey at a Marsa construction site.

The police said their assistance was requested at around 2:15pm on Sunday in Triq Azzopardi.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman, from Paola, had fallen down the construction site.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, but the woman was certified dead on at the site.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

