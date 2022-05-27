Ex-gaming employee subject of European Arrest Warrant over leak

A European Arrest Warrant has been issued against a former Malta Gaming Authority employee who is suspected of being part of a criminal conspiracy and leaking insider information from the authority.

The former employee in question, Iosif Galea, who now works as a gaming consultant is wanted by the Maltese authorities to face charges of participating in an alleged criminal conspiracy which used sensitive information leaked to Galea from inside the gaming authority.

In 2012, Galea had featured in the bribery case against former European commissioner John Dalli’s top aide Silvio Zammit.

The news, first published by The Times of Malta, comes just two days after Jason Farrugia, the former Chief Technology Officer of the Malta Gaming Authority, was charged with money laundering together with his wife, Christine, in connection with his work as the authority.

Farrugia was charged with money laundering, as well as extortion, accepting bribes, trading in influence, fraud exceeding €5,000, misappropriation, disclosing confidential information, and computer misuse.

They pleaded not guilty and were denied bail.

It is understood that police investigators also plan to charge Galea with money laundering and tax evasion.