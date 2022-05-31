Four men grievously injured after altercation in St Julian's

Four men are in hospital with grievous injuries following an altercation in St Julian's early on Tuesday.

Police said that at around 4:15am, an argument between a group of men erupted at Triq San Ġorġ, where allegedly, a sword and glass objects were used.

A medical team and a number of ambulances were called for assistance. Four men, a 36-year-old Libyan, a 24-year-old Iranian, a 28-year-old from England and another whose identity is still unknown, were taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

They were all certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Another five people are being question by the police and Magistrate Elaine Mercieca launched an inquiry into the case.