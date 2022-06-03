Man charged with stabbing brother during dinnertime argument

A man from Qormi has been charged with grievously injuring his brother after allegedly stabbing him during an argument over a bottle of water.

58-year-old Ignazio Mifsud was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Doreen Clarke on Friday morning, charged with attacking his brother and inflicting grievous bodily harm without murderous intent.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening between 7pm and 8 pm, as the two men were eating dinner. The men are understood to have had an argument about a bottle of water, which escalated to the point where one of the brothers was stabbed with a knife which had been on the table.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello, appearing as defence counsel to the accused, informed the court that her client was pleading not guilty to the charges but would not be requesting bail at this stage.

Ordering the man to be remanded in custody, the court also imposed a protection order, ordering Mifsud not to approach or communicate with his brother should he eventually be granted bail at a later stage.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.