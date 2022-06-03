Xewkija man facing drugs and firearms charges granted bail

A Xewkija resident, who was arraigned in Gozo last month on drugs and weapons charges, has been released on bail today after several witnesses testified.

Shawn Thewma, 43, from Xewkija is denying charges relating to the possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances denoting they were not for his personal use, simple possession of the drugs and possession of unlicensed weapons and ammunition.

Theuma had been arrested following a police drug raid on a farmhouse in Nadur, during which cash, cocaine, cannabis, firearms and ammunition were discovered.

In a statement issued after the arrest, the police said that the raid had been ordered after information indicating potential drug trafficking during carnival activities in Gozo was received.

A surveillance operation was put in place, observing the farmhouse, before the decision to raid the premises was taken. A man armed with a pistol was arrested when Drugs Squad and Dogs Section officers raided the property.

A search of the farmhouse returned €53,000 in case, two unregistered rifles and ammunition, as well as a number of sachets of what is suspected to be cocaine and cannabis.

Thewma’s had been denied bail during his arraignment, despite his parents’ offer to act as guarantors for their son, in view of the fact that a civilian witness was yet to testify.

When the case continued in Gozo on Friday, the court upheld the defence’s bail request, releasing Thewma from arrest against a €7,500 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to observe a curfew.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion is prosecuting. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Albert Zerafa appeared for the accused as defence counsel.