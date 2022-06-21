Man steals religious artefacts and money from chapels

A 38-year-old man residing in Ħaż-Żebbug has been arrested over a series of thefts from religious sites.

The police said the major crimes unit, together with the Qormi police, arrested the man who carried out three thefts from Siġġiewi and Ħaż-Żebbug.

Investigations showed the man broke into a chapel where precious objects and cash, as well as donations were stolen.

The police managed to identify the man who carried out the arrests, and he was arrested on Monday morning in Żebbug.

The man will be charged in court at 11am in front of duty magistrate Noel Bartolo.