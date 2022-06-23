Man bled to death after smashing café glass door in failed theft

A man was found dead in a pool of blood in Qawra on Thursday morning in what police believe was a theft gone wrong from a café in the area.

The man, whose identity is not yet known, was found dead in Triq il-Qawra and initial police investigations suggest the victim attempted to steal from a café in the same street.

The attempted theft happened at around 4:30am when the establishment was still closed.

Police found the café’s glass door smashed and pools of blood next to it. The trail of blood led to the opposite side of the street, where the lifeless body was found in the front porch of a semi-basement apartment. The victim is believed to have fallen almost a storey into the porch.

No documents to identify the victim where found on the body and police investigations are ongoing. A magisterial inquiry is also underway.