Young man and his father accused of beating up former girlfriend's boyfriend

A 24-year-old man was charged, along with his father, of beating up and grievously injuring his former girlfriend’s boyfriend.

On Friday, Tarxien residents Justin Degabriele and his 51-year-old father Lawrence Degabriele, were accused that on the morning of Wednesday 22 June, they entered the girl’s residence in Żejtun and beat up her boyfriend.

They were arraigned in court on Friday, in front of Magistrate Gabriella Vella

The young Degabriele was charged with causing damages ranging between €250 and €2,500 and causing fear to his former girlfriend.

He was also charged with the intent of damaging the property of the victim, committing a violation of the property and becoming a recidivist with several judgments of the Magistrates' Courts.

According to the prosecution, the Degabriele family forced the door of the girl's residence in. A police investigation revealed that the girl was with her boyfriend at her residence, and after the door was forced inside, the man was assaulted.

The alleged victim told the police that the father started holding him to make it easier for his son to punch him.

Reports in the media say that other members of the Degabriele family were present at the girl’s residence, including the accused’s mother and his father’s wife.

The accused went to the police station voluntarily and were arrested. Bail submissions were made, with the prosecution opposing, saying the victims were assaulted at their residence, making the case all the more troubling.

However, the defence led by Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb said that the accused and the alleged victims lived in different localities and that the accused had to protect their employment.

The magistrate granted the request for bail against a deposit of €500 euros each and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

They were also ordered not to approach Żejtun and to sign at Paola police station every Monday and Friday. The prosecution was led by Inspectors Doriette Cuschieri and Jonathan Cassar.