Teen girl still missing after more than a week

A 17-year-old girl, reported missing last week has still not been found, the police said on Saturday.

Doaa Kasem had been last seen in Santa Venera and had been first reported missing on 16 June.

After more than a week of searching, she has still not been located.

Any information on the girl could be reported to the police, by contacting police headquarters or any police station or phone 21 224001 / 119, even anonymously.