Man accused of raping woman in Paceville assault

A 33-year-old Syrian man residing in Santa Venera has been charged with assaulting and raping a French woman in Paceville.

Ebrahem Hamood was arraigned in court on Sunday, in front of Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

A court heard how on 19 June, at around 2:30 am, the woman was on her way home from a party at one of Paceville’s nightclubs. The man offered to take her home in his pick-up truck and she accepted.

Instead of taking her to her home in Swieqi, the man took her to a quiet location in Pembroke. When she told him to stop, the man instead locked the vehicle and proceeded to assault and rape her.

She tried to flee the scene, but the man grabbed her by her hair, punched her and took off her clothes.

He was also charged with carrying a knife without the appropriate licence on the 25 June.

Inspector Dorianne Tabone explained how the police managed to identify the man after examining CCTV footage of the area during the night of the incident.

She also explained how the young woman had visible bite marks on her face and breasts, and explained how the victim is suffering from shock. Tabone also added the woman called her friends for help, before making a report at the St Julian’s police station.

The defence did not request bail, but asked the court to bar the man’s name from being published. After hearing the testimonies, the magistrate turned down the request.

Inspector Dorianne Tabone is prosecuting, while defence counsel are lawyers Roberta Bonello, Joe Giglio and Joseph Calleja. Parte civile is Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.