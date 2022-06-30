menu

Trucker crashes into Ta' Giorni tunnels after a medical episode

The accident occurred on Thursday at around 1.30pm

luke_vella
30 June 2022, 3:02pm
by Luke Vella
The Isuzu van crashed into the service room outside the Ta' Giorni tunnels
A truck crashed into the service room outside the Ta' Giorni tunnels in St Julians, after its driver suffered a medical episode.

Police said that the accident occurred on Thursday at around 1.30pm.

The trucker managed to get out of his Isuzu vehicle and it does not appear that he suffered any serious injuries.

Police said they are investigating the case and that it appears the driver "suffered a medical episode".

 

