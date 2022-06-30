Trucker crashes into Ta' Giorni tunnels after a medical episode
The accident occurred on Thursday at around 1.30pm
A truck crashed into the service room outside the Ta' Giorni tunnels in St Julians, after its driver suffered a medical episode.
Police said that the accident occurred on Thursday at around 1.30pm.
The trucker managed to get out of his Isuzu vehicle and it does not appear that he suffered any serious injuries.
Police said they are investigating the case and that it appears the driver "suffered a medical episode".