Fire, explosions reported at the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq caravan site

A number of caravans caught fire after explosions were heard in the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq caravan site

luke_vella
1 July 2022, 2:01pm
by Luke Vella
Explosions were reported however it does not appear that anyone was injured
A number of explosions and a fire has been reported at the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq caravan site.

According to the police a caravan caught fire at around 1:15pm, possibly after an explosion. The cause of the fire and explosion are not yet known.

Other caravans were caught in the blaze but it appears no one was injured. People on the caravan site were evacuated.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team are on site.

More to follow.

