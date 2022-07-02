menu

Man seriously injured after falling down stairs at a construction site

The 45-year-old fell down the stairs and hit his head at a construction site in Marsaskala

luke_vella
2 July 2022, 4:58pm
by Luke Vella
The man is being treated for serious injuries at Mater Dei hospital
A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after falling down the stairs at a construction site in Marsaskala.

Police said that on Saturday at around 9.30am, the man from Qormi fell down the stairs, hitting his head at Triq l-Artillieri.

A medical team was called for assistance and the victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry, while police are investigating.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
