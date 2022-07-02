Man seriously injured after falling down stairs at a construction site

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after falling down the stairs at a construction site in Marsaskala.

Police said that on Saturday at around 9.30am, the man from Qormi fell down the stairs, hitting his head at Triq l-Artillieri.

A medical team was called for assistance and the victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry, while police are investigating.