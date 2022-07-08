Motorcyclist grievously injured in St Julian’s on Thursday

A 76-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in St Julian’s.

Police said that on Thursday at around 1.30pm, a crash occurred between a Mazda driven by a 52-year-old man from St Julian’s and a Kymco motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist from Ta' Xbiex was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injures.

Police investigations are ongoing.