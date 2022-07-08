menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in St Julian’s on Thursday

A crash occurred between a Mazda and a Kymco motorcycle

luke_vella
8 July 2022, 9:56am
by Luke Vella
The motorcyclist from Ta' Xbiex was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance
The motorcyclist from Ta' Xbiex was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance

A 76-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in St Julian’s.

Police said that on Thursday at around 1.30pm, a crash occurred between a Mazda driven by a 52-year-old man from St Julian’s and a Kymco motorcycle driven by the victim.

The motorcyclist from Ta' Xbiex was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injures.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.