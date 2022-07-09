Motorcyclist grievously injured in crash with a van
The 20-year-old is being treated at Mater Dei hospital
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured after being involved in crash with a van on Saturday morning at Triq it-Tiġrija in Siġġiewi.
Police said that at around 8.30am, a Jmstar JSD motorcycle driven by the Siġġiewi motorcyclist crashed into an Isuzu Elf, driven by a 59-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei hospital in ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are underway.