Motorcyclist grievously injured in crash with a van

The 20-year-old is being treated at Mater Dei hospital

9 July 2022, 2:17pm
by Luke Vella
The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei hospital in ambulance
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured after being involved in crash with a van on Saturday morning at Triq it-Tiġrija in Siġġiewi.

Police said that at around 8.30am, a Jmstar JSD motorcycle driven by the Siġġiewi motorcyclist crashed into an Isuzu Elf, driven by a 59-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei hospital in ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

