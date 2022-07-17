menu

Elderly man hospitalised after fall in Qarraba Bay

The man was walking along the bay as he slipped and fell

nicole_meilak
17 July 2022, 4:42pm
by Nicole Meilak

An elderly man was hospitalised on Sunday morning after slipping and falling down Qarraba Bay in Mġarr.

According to police, the accident happened at 11:15am. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, a 66-year-old from Sliema, was walking by himself along the rocks of the bay when he slipped and hurt. 

Members of the civil protection department gave first aid to the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
