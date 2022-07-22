Health and safety regulator investigating death of construction worker

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority is investigating the death of a 52-year-old construction worker.

In a statement, OHSA said it initiated its investigations into the cause of the accident in terms of the OHS Authority Act.

At around 9am, police were informed of an accident at a construction site in Ħandaq, limits of Qormi.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that a 52-year-old Georgian man from St Paul’s Bay fell from a three-storey height, at a construction site.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei hospital.

He was certified dead moments later.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.