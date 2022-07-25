Man dies of four stab wounds in Marsa altercation, police arrest aggressor

A Sudanese national of 28 has been arrested on suspicion of having stabbed a man to death in Marsa, on Sunday evening.

The unidentified victim was found by Rapid Intervention Unit sprawled on the floor after an argument between two persons on Patri Feliċjan Bilocca Street was reported, at 6:30pm.

The victim died at Mater Dei Hospital soon after arrival. Police said he had four stab wounds in his chest and back.

The alleged aggressor was arrested, with the suspected murder weapon, a knife, found in his possession. It appears the perpetrator was found in a street nearby.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has appointed an inquiry with major crimes unit and Hamrun officers on the case.