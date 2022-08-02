menu

San Ġwann gambling outlet held up by two armed men

Two masked men, armed with a gun stole an amount of cash from the register late on Monday

luke_vella
2 August 2022, 9:42am
by Luke Vella
Police said the robbery occurred at around 11.45pm at Triq in-Naxxar, San Ġwann
Two armed men held up a gambling outlet in San Ġwann on Monday, stealing an amount of cash.

Police said the robbery occurred at around 11.45pm at Triq in-Naxxar, San Ġwann.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that two masked men, armed with a gun, entered the shop, stole an amount of cash from the register, and fled the scene.

A 30-year-old cashier and a 24-year-old client, who were in the outlet during the hold-up, did not suffer any injuries

Police are still on the lookout for the two men involved in the robbery.

