San Ġwann gambling outlet held up by two armed men

Two armed men held up a gambling outlet in San Ġwann on Monday, stealing an amount of cash.

Police said the robbery occurred at around 11.45pm at Triq in-Naxxar, San Ġwann.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that two masked men, armed with a gun, entered the shop, stole an amount of cash from the register, and fled the scene.

A 30-year-old cashier and a 24-year-old client, who were in the outlet during the hold-up, did not suffer any injuries

Police are still on the lookout for the two men involved in the robbery.