Man critically injured after fall in a garage in Birgu

A 32-year-old man fell from a one-storey height whilst working in a garage

luke_vella
11 August 2022, 3:13pm
by Luke Vella
An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday after falling from a one-storey height in a garage in Birgu.

Police said that the incident occurred at Triq San Lawrenz, at around 11.45am, whilst the man was doing some work.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

