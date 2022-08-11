Man critically injured after fall in a garage in Birgu
A 32-year-old man fell from a one-storey height whilst working in a garage
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday after falling from a one-storey height in a garage in Birgu.
Police said that the incident occurred at Triq San Lawrenz, at around 11.45am, whilst the man was doing some work.
An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.