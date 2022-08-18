menu

Motorcyclist critically injured in Paola crash

A crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle on Paola Hill on Wednesday evening

18 August 2022, 10:27am
by Luke Vella
A 27-year-old Nepalese was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment (Photo: Police)
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a car on Paola Hill on Wednesday evening.

Police said that on Wednesday at around 10.30pm, a crash occurred between a Renault Megane, driven by a 30-year-old man from Santa Luċija and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old Nepalese residing in Pieta’.

A medical team was called for assistance and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia launched an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.

